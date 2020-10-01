Midterm holidays cancelled in Karnataka

Bengaluru

01 October 2020 23:28 IST

Students will not have midterm holidays for the 2020-21 academic year. The midterm holidays scheduled from October 3 to 26 stands cancelled and private schools will continue to have online classes during this period.

The Department of Public Instruction on Thursday issued an order which stated that the Vidyagama programme for students of government schools would also continue during this period. Officials said the holidays have been cut to make up for the academic days lost because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Basavaraj Gurikar, president, Karnataka State Primary School Teachers’ Association, objected to this decision and said teachers were already overburdened as they were involved in COVID-19 relief activities during the summer holidays before the Vidyagama scheme was launched.

