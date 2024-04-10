ADVERTISEMENT

Midday meals to continue in Chamarajanagar till May 28

April 10, 2024 08:32 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The schools in drought-hit Chamarajanagar will continue the midday meals scheme until May 28 despite the summer vacations for the children.

ZP CEO Anand Prakash Meena said students from Classes 1 to 10 can avail the facility at the government and aided schools from April 11 to May 28 for a period of 41 days barring Sundays and public holidays.

The CEO urged the parents of the children to make use of the facility.

All five taluks in the district have been declared drought-affected and the decision comes in the wake of the district reeling under drought.

