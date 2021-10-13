Karnataka

Midday meals to be started again in Karnataka from October 21

Midday meals will start in government schools from October 21, said Primary and Secondary Education Minister B.C. Nagesh.

The Minister said the meals would be given to students of classes VI to X. However, the Minister said that the reopening of classes I to X would be dependent on the Technical Advisory Committee’s recommendation.

Sources in the Department of Public Instruction said that they have recommended November 2 as the reopening date for classes I to V as many schools would have to make arrangements to start classes taking COVID-19 precautions.


