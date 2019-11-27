Midday meal workers take out protest rally

Midday meal scheme workers carried out a protest rally demanding that the State government for immediate release of their pending salaries here on Wednesday.

The protest was held under the aegis of the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta Akshara Dasoha Karmikara Sangha affiliated to All India United Trade Union Centre (AIUTUC). The mid-day meal workers took out the rally from Kadapa Maidan Grounds and later, staged a protest demonstration in front of the Deputy Commissioner’s office here.

They said that the State government has not released their salaries for the last four months and no action has been taken in this regard despite several pleas being submitted to it.

Addressing the gathering, AIUTUC district president Gangadhar Badige said that women, widows, the destitute and members of the marginalised sections of society work as mid-day meal scheme workers in government schools.

Most of them depend solely on the salaries they get for their work in schools, to run their families. Moreover, they receive a meagre salary of ₹ 2,600 per month for their work.

It is sad that the government has not released their salaries for the last four months. A large number of mid-day workers in the State have landed in trouble due to the inordinate delay in the payment of salaries. All assurances given by the higher authorities have only proved to be a case of lip sympathy, he said.

Later, they submitted a memorandum addressed to the zilla panchayat chief executive officer.

Along with immediate release of pending salaries, the memorandum also urged for issuing identity cards for mid-day meal workers, distributing two pairs of uniforms per year, recognising mid-day meal workers as labour and fixing minimum salary, providing service security, and extending benefits of health and pension schemes.