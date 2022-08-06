Midday meal workers stage protest demanding payment of dues

Midday meal workers taking out a protest march in Dharwad on Saturday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

August 06, 2022 20:04 IST

They have not been paid honorarium since May

Scores of midday meal workers took out a protest march under the aegis of the Karnataka Rajya Samyukta Akshara Dasoha Karmikara Sangha in Dharwad on Saturday seeking the release of honorarium pending from May and fulfilment of various other demands.

The workers congregated at Kadapa Maidan and marched to the Deputy Commissioner’s office to register their protest. At Deputy Commissioner’s office they staged a demonstration.

Addressing the protesters, district president of the sangha Gangadhar Badiger said the women working as midday meal workers feed thousands of children every day. However, they were being paid a meagre ₹3,600 a month as honorarium and that too it had not been released from May. And during these days of rising prices, they were forced to face hardship due to non-payment of the honorarium, he said.

Mr. Gangadhar demanded that the honorarium be released immediately and as per the direction of the government, the workers should be given gloves, aprons, and scarves. He pointed out that till date, identity cards and uniforms had not been given to midday meal workers.

Vice-president of the district unit Bhuvana Ballari said the midday meal workers faced several problems at the workplace. They were being forced to work till evening at the schools and also forced to do other works in violation of the guidelines. This apart they were being harassed for petty reasons and were threatened of being removed from the job, she alleged.

She urged the government to recognise the services of midday meal workers who had put in 10 to 15 years of service and provide social security to them.

After receiving the memorandum submitted by the protesters, Chief Executive Officer of the zilla panchayat Suresh Itnal assured them that the pending honorarium would be released within 10 days. He also promised to take corrective measures with regard to their other demands.

The protest was led by Durgappa Kallur, Jaibun Malagi, Lalita Savanu, Zahida Gudisalamani, and Ratna Kambar.