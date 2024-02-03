ADVERTISEMENT

Midday meal workers seek higher honorarium

February 03, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Midday meal workers in Mysuru staged a demonstration on Saturday seeking higher honorarium. | Photo Credit: M.A. SRIRAM

Workers of the school midday meal scheme staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday seeking higher renumeration for them and sufficient allocation for it in the forthcoming State Budget.

The workers supported by AIUTUC said that the honorarium should be ₹6,000 per month.

The AIUTUC said there were 47,250 assistants engaged in preparing midday meals for children in school and despite their services, they were not paid on time. Besides, the honorarium was measly and would be paid once in three months and the irregularity was hurting them financially at the domestic level.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The workers demanded timely credit of the honorarium within 5th of every month to their respective bank accounts and also sought leave facilities besides release of ₹5 lakh as gratuity on retirement.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US