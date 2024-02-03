Midday meal workers seek higher honorarium

February 03, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:41 pm IST - MYSURU

Workers of the school midday meal scheme staged a demonstration in Mysuru on Saturday seeking higher renumeration for them and sufficient allocation for it in the forthcoming State Budget.

The workers supported by AIUTUC said that the honorarium should be ₹6,000 per month.

The AIUTUC said there were 47,250 assistants engaged in preparing midday meals for children in school and despite their services, they were not paid on time. Besides, the honorarium was measly and would be paid once in three months and the irregularity was hurting them financially at the domestic level.

The workers demanded timely credit of the honorarium within 5th of every month to their respective bank accounts and also sought leave facilities besides release of ₹5 lakh as gratuity on retirement.