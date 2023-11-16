Midday meal workers demand hike in pay

November 16, 2023 07:48 pm | Updated 07:48 pm IST - Shivamogga

Shivamogga

The midday meal workers have said they would intensify their protests if the State government delayed fulfilling the demand of increasing the pay by ₹1,000 per month.

Hanumamma, district president of the Midday Meal Workers’ Association, affiliated with the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), in Shivamogga on Thursday, said the midday meal workers began an indefinite dharna in Bengaluru on October 30. Initially, there was no response from the government. The officer met the protesters and took the memorandum. However, later, the Minister responded and took time.

“So far, the demand has not been fulfilled. We were about to start an indefinite protest on November 16 across the state. However, following the request by Madhu Bangarappa, Minister for School Education, we have cancelled it. Minister for School Education Madhu Bangarappa has said he will discuss the issue with the Chief Minister and take the decision on increasing the payment”, she said.

The previous BJP government had announced a hike in the payment. However, it had not been implemented. “The hike in payment would require an additional requirement of ₹170 crore per year. If the government fails to fulfil our demand, we will intensify our protest by boycotting our work”, Hanumamma said.

General Secretary of the association Sunitha, district convener of CITU M. Narayana and others were present at the press conference.