Midday meal programme to be extended for children in drought-hit taluks during summer vacation

February 02, 2024 10:40 pm | Updated 10:40 pm IST - Bengaluru

Due to the drought situation in Karnataka, the State government has decided to extend the midday meal programme to schoolchildren in 223 drought-hit taluks during the summer vacation. The government has decided to extend the programme for 41 days in April and May. Around 55 lakh government and aided school children from classes one to eight will benefit by this.

The Director of ‘PM Poshan’ of the Department of School Education has instructed all Block Education Officers (BEOs) and Deputy Directors of Public Instruction (DDPIs) to send the information regarding the identification of the number of children who are willing to or desire to receive midday meals in the summer vacation, before February 3.

According to the Union government’s Drought Management Manual-2020 Drought Mitigation Guidelines, the State government has surveyed and declared 223 taluks out of the total 236 as drought-prone taluks.

The midday meals programme will end by April 10 for the academic year of 2023-24. Then the summer vacation midday meals will start on April 11 and end in the last week of May.

Consent letter from parents mandatory

The government has made the consent letter from the parents of the children willing to receive the midday meals in the summer vacation mandatory. The headmasters of schools should get the consent letter from the parents. Officials should inform the department about the number of children receiving midday meals at the school level based on the letters of consent.

Information is also being collected from the parents about where the children will be during the summer vacation, and which school should distribute the meals to the children. Sources of the department said that arrangements would be made to provide midday meals to the children concerned in the school of their respective towns.

Speaking to The Hindu, Sindhu B. Rupesh, Director of PM Poshan of the Department of School Education, said, “We have instructed officials to collect information about children who are willing to receive midday meals. After getting the data, we will submit the proposal to the Union government to extend the midday meals during the summer vacation and for additional funds too.”