KarnatakaBengaluru 20 March 2020 23:14 IST
Comments
Midday meal foodgrains to be delivered to students
Updated: 20 March 2020 23:14 IST
Students of government and aided schools will get their share of midday meal foodgrains for 21 days delivered at their doorstep.
“As per the opinion provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, we have decided to distribute the ingredients to the children instead of calling them to schools to eat,” read a circular issued on Friday.
More In Karnataka
Read more...