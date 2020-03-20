Karnataka

Midday meal foodgrains to be delivered to students

Students of government and aided schools will get their share of midday meal foodgrains for 21 days delivered at their doorstep.

“As per the opinion provided by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, we have decided to distribute the ingredients to the children instead of calling them to schools to eat,” read a circular issued on Friday.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 20, 2020 11:14:39 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/midday-meal-foodgrains-to-be-delivered-to-students/article31122429.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY