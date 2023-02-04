ADVERTISEMENT

Midday meal: DDPI visits Akshaya Patra kitchen

February 04, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - MYSURU

Meals were supplied to 145 government and aided schools in Mysuru city by the Akshaya Patra Foundation; 18,900 were fed under noon-meal scheme

The Hindu Bureau

A team of officials from the Department of Public Instruction (DPI) led by Deputy Director of Public Instruction, Mysuru, visited the kitchen run by Akshaya Patra Foundation that supplies food for the midday meal scheme – Askhara Dasoha – in the government and aided schools in Mysuru.

The Akshaya Patra Foundation supplies food to nearly 145 schools in Mysuru South, North and Rural educational blocks. In total, 18,900 children benefit under the programme.

DDPI Ramachandra Raje Urs, accompanied by the district officers, visited the kitchen and watched how food was prepared. They also went through the process of packaging food to the schools.

“The kitchen that we visited located on the ISKCON temple premises in Jayanagar here is automated and food is hygienically prepared. Our visit was aimed at seeing how food was prepared and supplied to the schools. The food to the select schools in three educational blocks of the city was supplied at the prescribed time,” he said.

Another kitchen is located in Mahadevapura on the city outskirts.

Akshara Dasoha Programme Officer Revanna, and others were present.

