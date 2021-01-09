Mid-winter fowl census in Mysuru region today

The voluntary initiative has been on since 1990s

Scores of birders will embark on the mid-winter water fowl census covering nearly 150 waterbodies spread across Mysuru-Mandya-Chamarajanagar belt on Sunday.

This is the longest running voluntary effort entailing bird census in vogue since the 1990s in Karnataka and has helped create a robust database of bird population and number of species present that comes to roost in the landscape.

Migratory birds

It has also helped identify important waterbodies in the region that play host to the migratory birds from distant nations and States that keep their annual tryst with these places every winter.

“For this year’s census, we have identified 25 routes along which each team will identify different species of birds and estimate their numbers. Each team is likely to cover 5 to 6 waterbodies in their specific route and we expect to cover atleast 130 to 150 lakes,” said A. Shivaprakash, who is coordinating the activities and one among those who have been part of the bird estimation initiative that began in the 1990s. Apart from estimating the count, the exercise will also serve to ascertain the number of bird species that come to roost. Mr. Shivaprakash explained that the bird count exercise has undergone some changes since the last few years and is a one-day affair unlike in the past when the exercise would stretch for weeks. “One-day exercise helps create a more reliable count as it eliminates duplication of bird count,” he added.

Based on the earlier records, the volunteers have identified potential areas which are more productive in terms of bird congregation across Mysuru-Mandya-Chamarajanagar belt. In the 2020 exercise, 16 teams consisting of 45 birders covered 114 locations in these three districts and could identify the presence of 202 bird species, while the total number was pegged at 25,107 birds.

Mr. Shivaprakash said Bar-headed Goose, Cattle Egret,and Little cormorant were among the species that had a sizeable population, while maximum number of birds were recorded at Kabini, Kikkeri, and Lingambudhi lake.

The maximum number of species were recorded at KRS (99) followed by Rayanakere (78) and Kalae (65). A significant find last year was recording the presence of White-rumped Shama for the first time by the volunteers, he added. Malabar Lark, Eurasian Wryneck, Thick-billed Warbler, Red Spurfowl, Common Quail, Yellow-throated Bulbul, Indian Scops-owl, and Yellow-throated Sparrow were other interesting finds last year the details of which have been uploaded on www.mysorenature.org