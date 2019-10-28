Mid-term polls not good for the State: Kumaraswamy

At a time when speculations are rife about the future of the BJP government Karnataka post byelections, former Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy has said that he would support any political party, which helped people, particularly those badly affected by the floods.

Speaking to press persons in Hubballi on Monday, Mr. Kumaraswamy however clarified that he had said nothing about supporting BJP.

“At a time when the people of the State are facing hardships due to floods and proper relief and compensation is yet to reach them, holding repeated elections would mean another burden on the State government. Any election would consequently delay relief of the displaced people instead of mitigating their sufferings. That’s why I said elections are not good for the State at this juncture”, he explained.

When asked about what if the BJP government loses majority after the bypoll results, Mr. Kumaraswamy initially said he wouldn’t answer hypothetical questions but subsequently said the party would take a call on extending support, if such a situation arose. But he clarified that he would extend support to those who would honestly respond to the sufferings of the flood affected people.

Mr. Kumaraswamy termed media reports that he was willing to support the BJP to escape from telephone tapping and IMA scams as “utterly false.” “I was the one who ordered inquiry into IMA scam,” he said.

Mr. Kumaraswamy who seemed soft in his criticism of handling the flood relief by the BJP government, said that he would seek the time of Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa to discuss on the issue of flood relief. “All I want is the sufferings of the flood affected people are mitigated,” he said.