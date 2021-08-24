Mid-term mayoral polls: Stage set for continuation of JD(S)-Congress alliance

The stage is set for continuation of the JD(S)-Congress alliance in the mid-term mayoral polls scheduled for Wednesday.

The Congress has sought the post of Mayor for the remaining term of six months for the Congress while offering the coveted post to the JD(S) for the remaining two years of the present term of MCC council.

Though the JD(S) had been approached by the BJP for support to elect the saffron party’s Mayor, former Minister and JD(S) leader S.R. Mahesh had made it clear that the party will go with the Congress if it all it enters into an alliance or will remain neutral.

The Congress held a meeting to discuss the party’s strategy in the elections at the party office. KPCC working president R. Dhruvanarayan, former Minister and Narasimharaja MLA Tanveer Sait, Mysuru City Congress president R. Murthy were among the leaders, who attended the meeting.

Mr. Sait, who had stayed away from discussions on Mayoral polls so far, joined the meeting on Tuesday after the party leaders asked him to take the lead and hold talks with the JD(S) to form an alliance. Mr. Sait said the Congress had sought the post of Mayor for the party this time and was confident of the JD(S) extending support to its party candidate.

MCC officials said the polls will be conducted by Regional Commissioner G.C. Prakash at 12 noon at the Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Hall on MCC premises on Wednesday.

The 65-member MCC presently has 64 members after former Mayor from JD(S) Rukmini Made Gowda was disqualified by the High Court on the grounds that she had submitted a false asset affidavit.

The BJP is the single largest party in the House with 22 members followed by Congress, which has 19 members. JD(S) has 17 members. Five independents and one BSP member make up the rest of the House.