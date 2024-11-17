Mid-day meal workers to stage protest on November 20

Demanding that the State government effectively implements the Akshara Dasoha scheme and also rolls back its new order to open a joint bank account in the name of headmaster and SDMC president, the members of Akhila Karnataka Akshara Dasoha Naukarara Sangha (Mid-day meal workers) in association with Dalit Sangharsha Samiti plan to stage protest in Kalaburagi on November 20.

Samiti state convener Mariyappa Halli, addressing presspersons here on Saturday, said that the order issued by the State government in January 2023 says the schools should open a joint bank account in the names of school headmaster (as primary account holder) along with the SDMC president for transferring mid day meal funds to the schools. The sangha demanded that the government continue with the previous order for having joint bank accounts in the name of Head Cook (as primary holder) along with the school headmaster, who is also the Secretary of SDMC.

He said that the new order for maintaining bank accounts jointly in the name of Headmaster and SDMC president would create hurdles, and ultimately the students would suffer without food.

Other demands

The other demands included providing a security deposit of ₹2 lakh for cook or helper in the mid-day meal programme after attaining 60 years. Also, if the mid-day meal workers die while in service, the family members should be given compensation of ₹25 lakh.

The mid-day meal workers were getting the honorarium for 10 months in a year; he urged the government to pay the honorarium for the 12 months period.

They should be provided maternity leave benefits to comply with the Maternity Benefit Act. The mid-day meal workers are entitled for additional remuneration if they are deployed for election duty, Mr. Halli added.