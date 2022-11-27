Mid-day meal workers’ association’s fifth State-level conference on November 29, 30

November 27, 2022 05:53 am | Updated 05:53 am IST - KALABURAGI

CITU leader M.B. Sajjan criticised the BJP-led government for curtailing the midday meal scheme, for the decline in the allocation for the ICDS under the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the Union Budget 2021-22

The Hindu Bureau

Image used for representational purpose only. | Photo Credit: Mohd. Arif

The fifth State-level conference of the Karnataka Rajya Akshara Dasoha Naukarara Sangha (State Midday Meal Workers’ Association), affiliated to the Centre of Indian Trade Union (CITU), will be held in Kalaburagi on November 29 and 30.

ADVERTISEMENT

CITU leaders Gauramma Patil and M.B. Sajjan and district president of Dasoha Naukarara Sangha Vijaylakshmi, jointly addressing a press conference in Kalaburagi on Saturday, said that the conference will discuss various issues pertaining to the BJP-led government’s policies and the midday meal scheme.

Mr. Sajjan criticised the BJP-led government for curtailing the midday meal scheme, for the decline in the allocation for the Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) under the Ministry of Women and Child Development in the Union Budget 2021-22, and the reduction in the funds allocation for the midday meal programme.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

The government allocated ₹11,000 crore in the budget estimate for 2021-22, against the requirement of ₹12,900 crore.

The cuts in budget allocation to the scheme are not only alarming with regard to child nutrition but also hampers education. Around 58,22,657 students aged between 6 and 14, studying in 53,000 schools in the State were getting benefit from the scheme.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US