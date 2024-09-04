Microsoft may sign MoU with Karnataka for skilling in Gen AI: M.B. Patil

Tech major Microsoft has plans to sign a memorandum of understanding with the Karnataka government to enhance skills in Generative AI and other emerging technologies, said Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Tuesday.

The announcement followed a meeting between the Minister and a Microsoft delegation led by Mr. Puneet Chandok, President of Microsoft India & South Asia, who discussed the company’s upcoming initiatives.

To establish Karnataka as one of India’s most AI-driven States, Microsoft intends to bring in solution experts to explore how AI can be integrated into investor support processes within the Department of Commerce & Industries, the Minister said.

According to the Minister, discussions also included Microsoft’s participation in the upcoming Global Investor Meet, with a focus on collaboration with Invest Karnataka to showcase Microsoft’s innovations during the event, scheduled between February 12 and 14, 2025. Microsoft also has plans to have senior leaders attend the meet and present their latest technologies, Mr. Patil added.

