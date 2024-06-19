ADVERTISEMENT

Micron plant: Karnataka will provide its share if Centre extends 50% subsidy, says Minister

Published - June 19, 2024 09:42 pm IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Large and Medium Industries Minister M.B. Patil on Wednesday said that the Karnataka government was ready to provide its share of a 20% subsidy if the Central government extends a 50% subsidy to promote the semiconductor industry in the State.

Mr. Patil’s statement came in response to Union Minister for Heavy Industries H.D. Kumaraswamy’s comments on Tuesday, where he questioned whether the State government was prepared to award a 20% subsidy to the U.S.-based Micron Technology, similar to the Gujarat government’s approach.

In a post on X, Mr. Patil affirmed that if the Central government initially provides a 50% subsidy, the State would extend a 20% subsidy. “I have confidence that Kumaraswamy will not backtrack on this,” he added.

Mr. Patil emphasised that the Central government should adopt a uniform policy for all States and expressed hope that Mr. Kumaraswamy would recognise this. “We are questioning the Central government favouring Gujarat, which is the home State of Prime Minister Narendra Modi,” Mr. Patil said.

