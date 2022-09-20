Microbiologists Conference from September 21 in Mysuru

The Hindu Bureau MYSURU
September 20, 2022 22:07 IST

The 62 nd annual three-day International Conference of Association of Microbiologists of India on “Microbes and Society: Current trends and Future Prospects (MSCTPF-2022)” will be held at Senate Bhavan in Manasagangotri on Wednesday at 9:30 am.

University of Mysore in association with the CSIR-CFTRI, DRDO-DFRL, and the JSS AHER have jointly organised the conference which will be inaugurated by Dr. C.N. Manjunath, Director, Sri Jayadeva Institute of Cardiovascular Sciences and Research, Bengaluru.

Vice-chancellor G. Hemantha Kumar will preside. Prof. S. Ayyappan, Chairman, KSTA, Government of Karnataka, Bengaluru, former vice-chancellor Prof. K.S. Rangappa and DRDO-DFRL Director Anil Dutt Semwal will be the guests of honour.

The valedictory of the conference will be held on September 23 at Vijnana Bhavan in Manasagangotri at 1 p.m. and Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director, CSIR-CFTRI will be the chief guest.

