Micro menus, fewer tables: The changing dynamics of dining out

The pandemic has ensured that dining out will never be the same again. Restaurants are planning to introduce a slew of measures once they are given permission to allow diners to eat in.

For one, customers will have fewer dishes to choose from as restaurant owners work within financial and labour constraints. In addition to this, wait time at the restaurants may increase as there will be fewer tables due to social distancing. Some establishments may also reduce the number of hours they remain open as a cost-saving measure.

There are around 3,500 hotels affiliated to the Bruhat Bengaluru Hotels’ Association. Veerendra Kamat, treasurer of the association, said they had a meeting with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa where they requested they be given permission to operate. “However, the Chief Minister told us they would have to get the nod from the Central government,” said Mr. Kamat.

Though most restaurants provided takeaway during the lockdown, hoteliers say they have been badly affected by COVID-19. “Takeaways during the lockdown contributed to only 20% of the revenue,” Mr. Kamat added.

It will be up to each restaurant owner to map out a reopening plan. “It’s like starting a new hotel. We will have to take into account the number of workers and cooks we have. We will also have to look into other logistics,” he said.

Seating capacity in restaurants will decrease drastically. “For instance, only two people will be allowed to sit on a four-seater table, to ensure adequate distance between customers,” Mr. Kamat said.

Chandrashekhar Hebbar, president, Karnataka State Hotels and Restaurants’ Association, said many hotels will have to adopt open kitchens to win the trust of customers and to show the process is hygienic. “We will also need to do thermal screening of customers and keep sanitisers at our hotels,” he said.

It’s unlikely that Bengalureans will throng to restaurants even after lifting of restrictions. Many people who regularly eat out said they would refrain at least for the first few weeks after the lockdown is lifted. “During the lockdown, I have been trying to avoid ordering in. When I start going to office, I would prefer to order online and avoid restaurants,” said Harish S., a software employee.