Micro artist Paramesh writes State anthem on 144 rice grains

October 31, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The name of Paramesh Shankrappa Bandi, a micro artist from Gudisalakoppa in Haveri taluk (district), has been included in the ‘World Records India’ and ‘India Book of Records’ for his micro art of writing on rice grains.

Mr. Pramesh’s achievement of writing the State anthem (naada geethe) of Karnataka on 144 grains of rice in 80 minutes has enabled him to win the two records at a time.

Mr. Paramesh, 30, who has completed PU education, runs a dry fruits shop at Kukke Subramanya for livelihood. He was attracted towards the micro art and learnt the art on his own. A team from Records of India and India Book of Records, documented his achievement recently before handing over the medal and certificate of his achievement.

ADVERTISEMENT

He has also written the national song ‘Vande Matharam’ on 92 grains of rice and plans to write ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on over 10,000 grains of rice to mark the inauguration of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Encouraged by the achievement, Mr. Paramesh now wants to get his name included in the Guinness Book Records and has said that he would practice for it.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.