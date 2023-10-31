HamberMenu
Micro artist Paramesh writes State anthem on 144 rice grains

October 31, 2023 08:13 pm | Updated 08:13 pm IST - HUBBALLI

The Hindu Bureau
Paramesh Shankrappa Bandi, a micro artist from Gudisalakoppa in Haveri taluk (district), has been included in the ‘World Records India’ and ‘India Book of Records’.

Paramesh Shankrappa Bandi, a micro artist from Gudisalakoppa in Haveri taluk (district), has been included in the ‘World Records India’ and ‘India Book of Records’. | Photo Credit: SANJAY RITTI

The name of Paramesh Shankrappa Bandi, a micro artist from Gudisalakoppa in Haveri taluk (district), has been included in the ‘World Records India’ and ‘India Book of Records’ for his micro art of writing on rice grains.

Mr. Pramesh’s achievement of writing the State anthem (naada geethe) of Karnataka on 144 grains of rice in 80 minutes has enabled him to win the two records at a time.

Mr. Paramesh, 30, who has completed PU education, runs a dry fruits shop at Kukke Subramanya for livelihood. He was attracted towards the micro art and learnt the art on his own. A team from Records of India and India Book of Records, documented his achievement recently before handing over the medal and certificate of his achievement.

He has also written the national song ‘Vande Matharam’ on 92 grains of rice and plans to write ‘Jai Sri Ram’ on over 10,000 grains of rice to mark the inauguration of Sri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Encouraged by the achievement, Mr. Paramesh now wants to get his name included in the Guinness Book Records and has said that he would practice for it.

