MIA seeks distinct power tariff for MSMEs

The Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) has sought a separate tariff revision for the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) and the tariff should be at least ₹2 per unit less. The fixed charges should be cut by at least ₹30 per kVA/KW/HP.

In its appeal to the KERC at the public hearing in Mysuru on Wednesday, MIA President and former MLA Vasu urged the Commission to reject the tariff revision petition and direct the CESC to submit a modified petition clarifying all the issues raised by the MIA at the hearing. Until then, the CESC may be asked to continue with the existing tariff.

Mr. Vasu, in a 20-plus page petition to KERC, also urged the KERC to direct the CESC to comply with all its directives.

