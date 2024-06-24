MIA planning to start export centre activities from incomplete building

Even though civil work on the much-awaited Mysuru Export Centre is far from complete, the Mysuru Industries Association (MIA) is planning to launch its activities in the basement of the premises in a month’s time.

The foundation stone for Mysuru Export Centre was laid by the late former MP from Chamarajanagar R. Dhruvanarayan and late former Minister H.S. Mahadev Prasad on behalf of the Chief Minister Siddaramaiah in 2014 on a 6,400 square feet plot in Hebbal near Outer Ring Road in Mysuru intending to boost industrial exports from Mysuru and surrounding regions.

But, the work on the Centre remains incomplete with the Karnataka Industrial Areas Development Board (KIADB), which had taken up the construction project, blaming contractors for abandoning the project midway.

After more than a decade-long wait, the MIA, which is a stakeholder in the project, has decided to start activities in the basement of the building. “Work in the basement is also pending. But, we will take up flooring work by laying the pavement blocks soon, complete the other pending work in the basement, and start activities of the Export Centre in about a months’ time,” said MIA Secretary Suresh Kumar Jain.

“We will hold training programmes for entrepreneurs and organise seminars in the available space in the basement,” he said.

Though the foundation stone for the Centre was laid in 2014, the actual work on the ₹8 crore project began only in 2019 and was scheduled to be completed by 2021. But, the contractor entrusted with the civil work had abandoned the project midway, delaying the completion.

While the Centre had released ₹3 crore, the State Government had released ₹ 1 crore for the project. The MIA has released ₹50 lakh for the project. “Despite release of funds, the works have remained incomplete.” lamented Mr Jain adding that another ₹2 crore is due towards the project from the State government and hoped Mr. Siddaramaiah will release the necessary funds and ensure early completion of the project.

The Mysuru Export Centre was conceived to boost exports from not only Mysuru, but also neighbouring Chamarajanagar, Hassan, Kodagu, and Chickmagaluru districts. Apart from organising training programmes and seminars, the Centre was to give a fillip to exports from the region by organising exhibitions and B2B meetings for the benefit of export-oriented industries in the region.

The Export Centre, which is also expected to provide information to prospective exporters, also envisaged a material and product testing facility.

According to information made available Visvesvaraya Trade Promotion Centre (VTPC), the major products exported from Mysuru district during 2023-24 included two-wheelers and spare parts, Printed Circuit Boards (PCBs), radial tyres, coffee, and tobacco. Mysuru district exported goods valued at ₹6,327.72 crores during 2023-24, which was marginally lower than ₹ 6,424.86 crore during 2022-23.