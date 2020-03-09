MIA gets best airport ASQ survey award

Mangaluru

34 key performance indicators under eight major categories were assessed during the survey

Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) was adjudged the best airport by size and region in the category of 2-5 million passengers per year in Asia-Pacific Region at the Airport Service Quality (ASQ) awards.

A release from Airports Authority of India (AAI) said the authority’s continuous thrust on enhanced passenger convenience has been yielding results year after year. Besides Mangaluru, Chandigarh, Thiruvananthapuam, and Lucknow airports of AAI were selected for the awards. In all, they received 10 awards for 2019.

ASQ survey is the world-renowned and internationally established global benchmarking programme measuring passengers’ satisfaction, whilst they travel through an airport conducted by the Airports Council International (ACI). ASQ Awards recognise those airports around the world that deliver the best customer experience in the opinion of their own passengers.

ACI, the global trade representative of the world’s airports carries out international bench marking of airports through its participative program, ASQ Survey, measuring passengers’ satisfaction across 34 key performance indicators that includes eight major categories such as access, check-in, security, airport facilities, food & beverage, retail, airport environment and arrival services.

In 2019, ACI-ASQ survey was conducted at 356 airports across North America, Latin America and Caribbean, Europe, Africa, Middle East, and Asia. The ASQ survey results were monitored by AERA, NITI Aayog and MoCA.

MIA undertook various developmental works during the year to be considered for the award, the release said. The airport commissioned two passenger building bridges; undertook face-lift works of terminal building improving its ambiance; installed large size flight information display systems; introduced app-based cab aggregator; automatic electronic access control systems with e-gates for arrival and departure immigration counters; improved signage in terminal as well as city-side; provided other passenger facilities including ATMs, two concessionaries, 500 new trollies; installation of local art works depicting local culture, heritage and tradition at various places of the terminal and outside and many more.