MIA dubs budget as insipid and disappointing

February 01, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:27 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru Industries Association has dubbed the Union Budget 2023-24 as insipid and lacking in vision.

MIA president and former MLA Vasu said the revision in IT slabs and the resultant tax relief is only marginal and the net benefit will be neutralised given the increase in cost of living and rise in prices of essential commodities.

Though ₹9,000 crore has been earmarked for infusion of funds to MSMEs, there was no clear road map as to how it will be implemented. Besides, there was no way of assessing how many entrepreneurs have benefited from relief extended during the previous financial years and hence the budget declarations are nothing but paper statements, said Mr. Vasu.

He took exception to lack of clarity on the allocation to tourism sector and said that though Prime Minister Narendra Modi had promised to develop Mysuru on the lines of Paris and Singapore, there was no scheme or funding in the budget. Mr. Vasu also took exception to PPP model of development of railways and said that it was a precursor to privatiszation of Indian Railways.

