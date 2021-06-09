M.I. Savadatti dead

M.I. Savadatti.

HUBBALLI

09 June 2021 12:17 IST

He was Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University for two terms

Rajyotsava awardee and former Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University M.I. Savadatti (89) breathed his last in Dharwad on Wednesday.

According to family sources, he died owing to a massive cardiac arrest at home. He is survived by two sons and a daughter.

Advertising

Advertising

Recipient of several awards including Sir M. Visvesvaraya Lifetime Achievement award, Prof. Savadatti served as Vice-Chancellor of Mangalore University for two terms.

He was a member of the University Grants Commission, and founder vice-chairman of Karnataka State Higher Education Council. Born on January 8, 1932, at Aminbhavi in Dharwad taluk, he studied at Karnatak College and Karnatak University and subsequently taught Physics in the same university where he was instrumental in establishing the advanced laser laboratory. He contributed a great deal towards popularisation of science.

Chairman of Legislative Council Basavaraj Horatti, Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar, and Union Minister Pralhad Joshi have mourned his demise.