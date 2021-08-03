MGP’s session on saving Mysuru’s waterbodies

Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), as part of its efforts on environment protection, has organised a talk on “Status of lakes and waterbodies in and around Mysuru” on August 8 at 4 p.m.

Ecologist U.N. Ravikumar, who is actively involved in wetland conservation, rainwater harvesting, sustainable sanitation and biodiversity conservation, will give the presentation virtually on the topic. The talk will be followed by an interaction.

Those interested to join the programme can call 0821-2515150 for registration and forward their questions to e-mail mygrapa@gmail.com

The questions from the participants during the virtual programme are usually not entertained due to paucity of time, a release from MGP said.

Interested persons can use the link https://meet.google.com/dhj-ooox-tem (code dhj-ooox-tem) to join the programme.

Also, persons desiring to become the members of MGP can call 0821-2515150 between 5 p.m.-9 p.m.