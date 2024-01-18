MGP’s satyagraha on Saturday

January 18, 2024 08:21 pm | Updated 08:21 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysore Grahakara Parishat (MGP), an NGO promoting consumer voice, will hold a satyagraha in front of the MCC office on Saturday to protest the “apathy” of the officials towards the public.

A release said MGP has been seeking removal of park encroachments, clearing foot paths, formation of ward samithis, stopping the use of single use plastic and other public issues. But they are taking recourse to Satyagraha as officials seldom give appointment or make them wait indefinitely when approached to air public grievances.

“If we object to such citizen-unfriendly treatment, our calls are not even received and made to wait even longer,” said the release.

This satyagraha is not against any particular officials and it is about the system and the indifference to making people wait. It is high time that ‘’we the voters’’ highlight this issue which has resulted in waste of resources and lowering of productivity’’, the release added. The satyagraha will be held from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the activists will sit in silent protest in front of the MCC.

