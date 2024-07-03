ADVERTISEMENT

MGP to hold meet on MUDA scams today

Published - July 03, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has convened a meeting on Thursday at its premises in Yadavgiri to discuss the scams in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) including the recent 50:50 scheme scam.

In a statement here, MGP said the recent complaints of land grab in MUDA had generated “anguish and anger” in Mysureans. The concerned members of the public have been invited to the meeting to discuss MUDA scams.

The meeting is expected to discuss the possibility of demanding a CBI probe to make the inquiry more transparent.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US