MGP to hold meet on MUDA scams today

Published - July 03, 2024 09:26 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has convened a meeting on Thursday at its premises in Yadavgiri to discuss the scams in Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA) including the recent 50:50 scheme scam.

In a statement here, MGP said the recent complaints of land grab in MUDA had generated “anguish and anger” in Mysureans. The concerned members of the public have been invited to the meeting to discuss MUDA scams.

The meeting is expected to discuss the possibility of demanding a CBI probe to make the inquiry more transparent.

