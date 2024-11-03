GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

MGP convenes meeting to focus on traffic congestion near Suburban bus stand

Published - November 03, 2024 10:23 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Mysuru Grahakara Parishat (MGP) has convened a meeting in Yadavgiri in Mysuru on November 6 to discuss the issue of traffic congestion near the Suburban Bus stand in the city.

Divisional Controller of KSRTC Srinivas has consented to participate in the meeting scheduled at 4 p.m. at 6/1, Vivekananda Road, Yadavgiri, Mysuru, said a statement by MGP.

Pointing to the ‘unmanageable’ traffic congestion outside suburban bus stand in Mysuru, MGP had suggested that a special task force consisting of representatives from KSRTC, police, Mysuru City Corporation (MCC), Railways, Mysuru Chamber of Commerce and Industries (MCCI), industry bodies, NGOs and experts was constituted to study the issue and come up with a solution.

In a statement here on Friday, the MGP pointed out that KSRTC had suggested the use of a part of the space belonging to People’s Park near the suburban bus stand to ease congestion.

The MGP also pointed out that it had urged the planners to study the traffic situation in Central Business District of Mysuru comprising the suburban and city bus stands when the last Master Plan for Mysuru was being developed in 2012.

It may be mentioned here that the road outside the suburban bus stand, particularly the junction of Irwin Road and Bengaluru-Nilgiri Road becomes clogged. The congestion isy severe on Sundays and Mondays when a large number of travellers from Mysuru, particularly the IT workforce, head to Bengaluru after spending the weekend in their hometown.

Published - November 03, 2024 10:23 pm IST

Related Topics

Karnataka / Mysore / travel and commuting / traffic / Roads and Rails / road transport / road safety / Bangalore

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.