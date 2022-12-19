MGNREGA workers get health screening done at work site in HD Kote taluk

December 19, 2022 07:44 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - MYSURU

Workers under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act got their health screened at their worksite as a team of healthcare professionals conducted a free health check-up camp for the workers at N. Begur in HD Kote taluk on Monday.

Under Gram Panchayat’s ‘Arogya Amrutha Abhiyana’, the workers, who are engaged in land levelling and park development works in the village, got the free health check-up done.

Out of 57 workers, including 17 women, who underwent check-up at the work site, 11 workers were sent to the taluk hospital for more tests and treatment. The workers were screened for hypertension, diabetes and other ailments.

HD Kote taluk Information, Education and Communication Coordinator Ningaraju said the health check-up taken up for MGNREGA workers at their worksites is a good initiative. It will be helpful for the workers as the health teams are carrying out the screening going to the sites where the workers are deployed.