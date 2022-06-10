MGNREGA worker dies

A 37-year-old worker died while working for a project taken up under the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) at Honagunta village of Shahabad taluk in Kalaburagi district on Thursday.

The deceased, identified as Shankar Kinardar, was working for the project to rejuvenate a tank at Honagunta village for the last two months. On Thursday, Shankar Kinardar developed chest pain and started vomiting. He breathed his last on the way to hospital.

Panchayat Executive Officer Basalingappa Diggi has assured of releasing compensation to the kin of the deceased.

A case has been registered at the Shahabad Police Station.