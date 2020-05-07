MGNREGA labourers donate to CM COVID fund

At a time when efforts are being made to create employment opportunities in rural areas through Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) to mitigate the financial distress caused by lockdown, the workers enrolled for the job scheme in Madikechilur village near here have shown large-heartedness to donate a part of their wage to the Chief Minister’s relief fund to tackle COVID-19.

Minister for Rural Development and Panchayat Raj K.S. Eshwarappa visited Madikechilur on Thursday to review the work of de-siltation of the Ramappanakere water tank taken up under MGNREGA. The workers, while interacting with Mr. Eshwarappa, said they would donate ₹35,000 and handed over a cheque to him. Mr. Eshwarappa thanked the workers on behalf of the State government.

In the year 2020-21, as many as 726 workers are enrolled for MGNREGA in Madikechilur village. The local gram panchayat has prepared an action plan for development of Ramappanakere tank here that includes the works of strengthening of the bunds, repairing the feeder canals and removal of silt and the weeds.