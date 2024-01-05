GIFT a SubscriptionGift
MGNREGA implementation reviewed

January 05, 2024 07:07 pm | Updated 07:07 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

The Deputy Secretary of Zilla Panchayat M. Krishnaraju reviewed the MGNREGA and other rural development projects in Mysuru district and sought the action plan on their implementation from the officials.

Mr. Krishnaraju said many of the PDOs had not submitted the action plan for project implementation despite multiple reminders. The MGNREGA is implemented under different departments including agriculture, sericulture, forestry, horticulture, etc., and submission of action plan was a must, he added.

 The review meeting was held at Periyapatana on Thursday and the official directed the PDOs to submit the details pertaining to project implementation failing which he threatened to initiate action against them. Assistant Director of Panchayat Raj G.C. Mahadev and others were present.

