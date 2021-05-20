M.G. Venkatesh dead

Senior theatre activist and union leader M.G. Venkatesh, 68, succumbed to COVID-19 on Thursday. Venkatesh had been battling COVID-19 and related complications for nearly a month now.

Venkatesh was identified with the theatre group Samudaya for over three decades and also served as its State secretary for 10 years. He had recently translated Sudhanva Deshpnade’s biography of Safdar Hashmi “Halla Bol” into Kannada. Venkatesh was also associated with Safdar Hashmi when he worked in Delhi.

Venkatesh had a long career as an auditor and retired as senior audit officer at the office of Principal Director, Post and Telecommunication Audit, Bengaluru. He was also a union leader in Central government services.