M.G. Krishnan passes away

M.G. Krishnan, 70, former vice-chancellor, who taught political science for over 35 years at Bangalore University, passed away after a brief illness in the city on Saturday.
Hailing from Mandya district, Mr. Krishnan did his undergraduate studies in Mysuru and later joined Bangalore University for Masters. He immediately joined as a teacher after his course. He later was appointed as V-C, Karnataka State Open University, Mysuru, in 2013, a charge he held for three years. His tenure was dogged by controversies.
“As a professor of political science, he was keen to bridge the gap between academics and the practice of politics. He wished for practising politicians to have a deep knowledge of the Constitution, law and the system at large. He encouraged many of us to do academic work. He was not only my Ph.D guide, but also motivated me to take up academic work,” said B.L. Shankar, former chairman, Karnataka Legislative Council.
“We were hostel mates during our student days and later he became my guru,” Mr. Shankar said.
Mr. Krishnan has been a guide for actor turned politician Jayamala for her Ph.D as well.
