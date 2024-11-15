Mexican Ambassador meets ISRO Chairman, discusses successful space collaboration between India and Mexico

The Mexican Ambassador to India, Mr. Federico Salas, recently met Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) chairman Dr. S. Somanath in Bengaluru, congratulating the country’s achievements in the field of space, especially the successful landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander on the lunar’s south pole, which had garnered global acknowledgement.

ADVERTISEMENT

Successful co-operation

Dr. Somanath highlighted the successful cooperation pursued by ISRO and Mexican Space Agency (AEM), including the development of mobile application for monitoring forest fires using satellite data and organising a four-day workshop by ISRO officials on the use of space systems for forest fire management for Mexican officials in Mexico in August 2024.

He mentioned that the G20 Satellite mission for environment and climate observation, and potential industry level collaboration between India and Mexico.

ADVERTISEMENT

The ambassador thanked India for all the support offered to the Mexican side in space technology applications, especially for monitoring forest fires and agricultural drought.

Mr. Salas emphasised the need for exploring additional opportunities for space cooperation, as India and Mexico will enter into the 75th year of diplomatic relations in 2025. He has expressed interest in expanding the ongoing successful ISRO-AEM cooperation with the Latin American and Caribbean Space Agency (ALCE).

While agreeing to look into it, Dr. Somanath requested the ambassador to take up additional opportunities, including India’s support for building earth observation satellites for Mexico.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.