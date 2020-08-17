Metro trial run to Anjanapura to start by end of August

Trial run of the extended metro line (Green Line) on Kanakpura Road (Yelachenahalli to Anjanapura) will start by the end of this month.
In phase I, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) conducted trial runs using three coach trains. This time, the trail run will be done by running six car trains. The BMRCL has already converted the entire fleet into six car trains.
“Charging and testing of third rail system (the line that supplies power to the train) is being done station by station. A public notice has already been issued,” said chief PRO of BMRCL Yeshwanth Chavan said.
Deadlines extended
Recently, BMRCL announced that the deadline to start commercial operations on the Green Line has been extended from August to November. Officials cited the pandemic as the reason for the delay. The six-km extended Green Line has five stations at Konankute Cross, Doddakallasandra, Vajrahalli, Thalaghattapura, and Anjanapura. Under phase I, the Namma Metro line has a 24-km Green Line from Yelachenahalli to Nagasandra. The extended Purple Line on Mysuru Road — Mysuru Road station to Kengeri — will be opened early next year. This line was earlier scheduled to open in November.
About the estimated increase in ridership once the Yelachenahlli to Anjanapura line opens, Mr. Chavan said: “It is difficult to say anything now. Due to the pandemic, we have to run trains as per the guidelines of the State government.”
After BMRCL started implementing the project on Kanakpura Road, the region has seen a lot of development in terms of residential and commercial real estate.
