Metro trains in Bengaluru to run till 2 a.m. on New Year’s Eve

December 29, 2022 11:01 pm | Updated 11:02 pm IST - Bengaluru

For the benefit of commuters during New Year’s eve, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited (BMRCL) has extended metro services until on December 31 until 2 a.m. on January 1. While operating at a 15-minute frequency, the last trains from Majestic to the four extreme stations would depart at 2 a.m. BMRCL said from M.G. Road, Trinity and Cubbon Park stations, only paper tickets will be issued at a cost of ₹50 to any metro station during the extended hours (after 11.30 p.m.) for the convenience of the traveling public.

While no tokens will be issued at the three stations, paper tickets could be bought in advance from 8 p.m. on December 31. The paper tickets will be valid only for journeys from the three above mentioned stations while smart cards with normal discounted fares will be valid during the extended period from all stations.

Traffic diversions

Traffic police have banned the movement of vehicles on all flyovers and on NICE road from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. except the airport flyover to contain incidents of drag racing, rash and negligent driving and drunk driving.

All types of vehicle movements and parking in the CBD areas including in M.G. Road, Brigade Road, Church Street, Rest House Road and Museum Road have been banned from 5 p.m. to 3 a.m. on Saturday.

Vehicles moving on these roads have been advised to take alternative routes in the adjacent areas to avoid congestion. People coming to the CBD areas have been advised to use public transport to avoid traffic congestion.

Traffic police will be out on the streets conducting special drives to check drunk driving, rash driving and any wheeling on the city streets.