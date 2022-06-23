METRO synonymous with voice of small Indian retailers: Arvind Mediratta

The company has rolled out special anniversary offers across 31 of its ‘METRO Wholesale’ stores in the country.

The company has rolled out special anniversary offers across 31 of its ‘METRO Wholesale’ stores in the country.

METRO Cash & Carry India has been successful in empowering millions of small and independent businesses in the country in the last two decades, said Arvind Mediratta, Managing Director & Chief Executive Officer at METRO Cash & Carry India.

“Today METRO has become synonymous with being the voice of small businesses, retailers and kiranas. We have steadily worked towards providing a robust platform to several local and indigenous MSMEs, small businesses and customised solutions to over 3 million customers to grow their businesses and explore newer opportunities,’‘ he said in connection with the company’s 19th anniversary in the country.

‘Supporting independent businesses’

METRO, the German wholesaler and food specialist chain, has rolled out special anniversary offers across 31 of its ‘METRO Wholesale’ stores in the country. Over 3 million small and independent business customers of METRO would be able to avail the offers between 23rd June and ­­­­­­10th August 2022. The offers can also be accessed on METRO Wholesale App for Android users, as per the company.

“Our anniversary special offers are designed to help support millions of independent businesses to enhance their cash flows, improve footfall and profitability and also to sustain the competitive market conditions in the modern retail,’‘ Mr. Mediratta added.