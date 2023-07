July 07, 2023 11:47 pm | Updated 11:47 pm IST - Bengaluru

As BMRCL is talking up signalling and other related works between Baiyappanahalli and Krishnarajapura Metro Stations, there will be no train services from 5.00 a.m. to 7.00 a.m. between Baiyappanahalli and S. V. Road Metro Station, and between Krishnarajapura to Whitfield (Kadugodi)from July 10 to Aug 9.

The work will be taken up for connecting the existing purple line from Baiyappanahalli to Krishnarajapura, said a release.