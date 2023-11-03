Metro services between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli to be affected on Sunday morning 

November 03, 2023 08:29 pm | Updated 08:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

Namma Metro services between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli will commence at 9 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. on November 5 (Sunday), according to the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited(BMRCL).

“BMRCL is taking up maintenance work between Swami Vivekananda road and Indiranagar metro station on the purple line. To facilitate this work, the metro train service on the purple line between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli metro station will commence at 9 a.m. instead of 7 a.m. on Sunday,” BMRCL said in a statement.

After 9 a.m., metro train service will be available between MG Road and Baiyappanahalli metro station and run as per schedule. On all other sections, the metro service will commence as per schedule at 7 a.m. from the respective terminal and will run normally.

