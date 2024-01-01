GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Metro service on Purple Line disrupted for 15 minutes  

January 01, 2024 08:30 pm | Updated 08:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The metro service on the Purple Line was disrupted for around 15 minutes on Monday evening after a woman dropped her mobile phone on the tracks in Indiranagar metro station.  

According to officials of Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), at around 6.42 p.m., a woman jumped on the track to retrieve the mobile phone which fell on the tracks.  

“The security team immediately cut the electricity supply to the tracks for the safety of the passenger and hence, the train had to be stopped. After following all safety procedures, the service was restored at 6.56 p.m.,” said Yashwant Chawan, Senior Public Relations Officer, BMRCL. 

The disruption in the services during the peak hours left many passengers stranded at the metro stations, especially in the Nadaprabhu Kempegowda station in Majestic. “So many people gathered there that it was difficult to even find space to stand,” complained a passenger, who was in the station at the time.

