Metro ridership crosses 8.25 lakh, highest ever in 11 years

Special Correspondent Bengaluru
August 17, 2022 00:15 IST

The highest-ever Namma Metro ridership was recorded on Monday as a whopping 8.25 lakh people travelled on a single day. 

The ‘Freedom March’ rally organised by the Congress at National College Ground, visitors thronging Lalbagh to see the Independence Day flower show, and people venturing out on account of the Independence Day holiday, contributed to the record ridership. 

BMRCL officials said that 4.02 lakh people travelled on the Green Line and 2.58 lakh took the Purple Line. Around 1.65 lakh passengers used the Majestic interchange station for commuting. 

Chief PRO of BMRCL B.L. Yeshwant Chavan said that Monday’s ridership is the highest ever recorded since 2011, the year the Namma Metro commissioned operations. Ridership had crossed the six lakh mark in October, 2019. 

The Congress had bought close to one lakh paper tickets for party workers. The BMRCL had also introduced paper tickets for people traveling from Lalbagh station to different directions. On Monday, heavy rush was seen at stations such as National College, Lalbagh, Vidhana Soudha , Nagasandra, and Majestic. The city has a total metro network of 55 km. 

