Metro rail services to resume from Sept. 7; schools, colleges to remain shut

Bengaluru

31 August 2020 16:03 IST

New set of Unlock 4 guidelines issued by State govt.

The Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. will resume services from September 7 and social, political, religious, cultural, entertainment and sports congregations with a ceiling of 100 people will be allowed from September 21 under the new set of Unlock 4 guidelines issued by the Karnataka government on Monday.

However, such limited gatherings can be held with mandatory wearing of face masks, maintaining social distance, and provision for thermal scanning, hand wash and use of sanitizer.

The metro rail services would resume after consultations with the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, and Ministry of Railways.

While schools, colleges and educational institutions will remain closed till September 30, online classes and distance education would continue and would be encouraged, said guidelines issued for the month of September based on the guidelines issued by the Union Home Ministry on Saturday.

Research scholars and students of technical and professional institutions that require laboratory work will be allowed to visit the premises, according to guidelines issued by Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar, who is also the chairman of the executive committee of the Karnataka State Disaster Management Authority.

From September 21, students of Class 9-12 may be allowed to visit their schools in areas outside the containment zones, on voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers, subject to written consent of their parents and guardians.

In areas outside the containment zones, from September 20 the district administration may permit up to 50% of teaching and non-teaching staff in schools for online teaching or tele-counselling and related work. For this, the Health and Family Welfare and Primary and Secondary Education departments would issue a standard operating procedure (SOP).

The number of people allowed at weddings would be increased from 50 to 100 from September 21. Similarly, for funerals, the number would be increased from 20 to 100.

Cinema halls, swimming pools, and entertainment parks would continue to remain closed in September. However, open theatres can function from September 21.

International air travel would continue to remain suspended except those allowed as special flights.

The new guidelines clearly stated that outside the containment zones, BBMP, urban local bodies, and other bodies will not be allowed to impose localised lockdowns without prior consultation with State and Central governments.

There will be no restrictions on the movement of people and goods within the State and between States.

People aged above 65 years, pregnant women, children aged below 10 years and other people having multiple health problems are advised to stay at home.

In containment zones, the BBMP and district authorities should implement strict perimeter for containing the spread of the disease. Only essential services would be allowed in containment zones.