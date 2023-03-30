ADVERTISEMENT

Metro commuters can purchase RuPay NCMC offline and online

March 30, 2023 10:11 pm | Updated 10:11 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Namma Metro commuters can now buy RuPay National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) from Thursday. These cards can be used in Namma Metro as well as other metros and public transport across the country compliant with RuPay NCMC. 

The card was first used by Prime Minister Narendra Modi when he inaugurated the Whitefield-K.R. Puram metro line recently. Anjum Parvez, MD, Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL), had then said that BMRCL was in talks with BMTC for the bus corporation to accept NCMC on its trips. 

Commuters can buy RuPay NCMC across Ticket Office Machines counters of any metro station and at RBL Bank branches in the city. The commuters can purchase an NCMC by submitting a KYC form available at counters and paying a minimum amount of ₹100 of which ₹50 will be in the form of recharge. 

These cards can also be purchased online on nammametro.ongo.co.in or Namma ONGO mobile app. The registration number allotted can be shown at the metro station and the card can be collected. The cards can also be recharged both offline and online. 

