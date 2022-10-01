Metro cash-and-carry staff getting harassed

The North Division Cyber Crime Police are on the lookout for an unidentified person who, posing as MD and CEO of METRO Cash and Carry India Pvt. Ltd., was harassing the employees through confusing messages.

Based on the complaint filed by J. Jayanth Hemanoth, Systems and Regional IT Security officer, the police have registered a case against an unknown person charging him under sections 66 and 66C (fraudulently or dishonestly make use of the electronic signature, password or any other unique identification feature of any other person) of the IT Act, 2000.

In his complaint, Mr. Hemanoth said that the incident occurred from June 17 to September 25 when someone in the name of MD and CEO, Arvind Mediratta, started sending messages from different email IDs and WhatsApp numbers giving wrong information and harassing them.

The employees raised a complaint with the higher-ups, prompting the IT security division to take up the issue and found that the caller was using many IDs and numbers.

A case was registered on Thursday and details from service providers are awaited, a police officer said.